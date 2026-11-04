The European Commission has cleared AP Ejendomme and CapMan AIFM to take joint control of Copenhagen Towers Hotel ApS and Scandic Webers.

The deal involves AP Ejendomme P/S, a Danish company, and CapMan AIFM, a Finnish firm, acquiring joint control of the two hotel businesses in Copenhagen, the Commission explained in its release on Wednesday.

The transaction was reviewed under the EU Merger Regulation.

Simplified review

The Commission concluded the deal would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have limited market positions after the transaction.

The case was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for transactions considered unlikely to raise competition issues.

More details are listed in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12540.