The European Commission has opened a call for evidence on new technical guidelines for online advertising repositories required under the Digital Services Act.

The Commission is seeking feedback to help shape the guidance for advertising repositories run by very large online platforms and very large online search engines — categories known as VLOPs and VLOSEs under the EU rules, it announced in a release on Wednesday.

Advertising repositories are public databases that make information about online adverts available and easier to access.

The Commission said the guidelines are intended to ensure the repositories provided by VLOPs and VLOSEs are effective once the guidance is adopted.

Who is being asked to respond

Feedback has been invited from researchers, civil society organisations, journalists, providers of VLOPs and VLOSEs, and representatives from the advertising industry, the Commission stated.

It added that advertising repositories can help researchers, civil society, journalists and national authorities detect risks linked to online advertising, including scams, disinformation campaigns, misleading commercial practices, and the promotion of illegal products and services.

They can also support supervision and enforcement of the Digital Services Act.

The call for evidence is open until 2 December 2026.