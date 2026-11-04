The European Commission has published its 2027 work programme, listing the initiatives it plans to bring forward next year and reporting on efforts to simplify EU rules, thus providing for potential savings of over €22 billion.

The programme covers both laws and non-legislative actions, and is accompanied by a 2026 annual overview report on simplification, implementation and enforcement, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

It stated that its 2027 agenda includes work to deepen the EU Single Market — the bloc’s system for allowing goods and services to move more freely between member states — and to cut red tape and barriers to growth.

It also set out planned work on defence and security, support for Ukraine, housing, climate-related measures and democracy initiatives.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the programme set out policies ranging from deepening the Single Market to expanding global partnerships.

Simplification claims and enforcement figures

The Commission said it has proposed 12 “omnibus” packages — bundles of measures that amend several laws at once — alongside other simplification initiatives, with the potential to generate more than €22 billion in annual savings.

It added that the pace of enforcement has also increased, with 874 infringement procedures launched — cases opened when member states are deemed not to be applying EU law correctly — the highest number in 10 years.

A total of 61 cases were referred to the Court of Justice and financial sanctions were requested in 25 cases, while 499 infringement procedures were closed after member states complied with EU law.

Among planned 2027 proposals, the Commission said it will create a European Corporation on Critical Raw Materials and table proposals linked to completing a “Savings and Investments Union”, including venture capital framework reform and a bank competitiveness and simplification package.

It also pointed out that it will propose measures including a housing simplification package, a European Water Initiative, a European Heatwave Plan and a review of CO2 standards for heavy-duty vehicles.

The Commission said it is working with member states on a “Pact against gold-plating”, describing it as an effort to prevent additional national requirements from reintroducing burdens that have been removed at EU level.