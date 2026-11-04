The European Commission has set out a new EU Sustainable Tourism Strategy, saying it will focus on boosting the sector’s competitiveness while improving sustainability and resilience across Europe.

Tourism accounts for about 10% of the EU’s Gross Value Added and supports more than 20 million jobs, according to the Commission's statement released on Wednesday.

It said the industry includes around 5 million businesses and that 99% of them are small and medium-sized enterprises.

The sector faces pressures including geopolitical uncertainty, skills and talent shortages, the impacts of climate change and changing traveller expectations.

Europeans’ demand for travel remains high, with 76% planning a trip in the next six months.

Planned measures include steps to help tourism businesses and destination management organisations access skills, digital tools and data, as well as efforts to cut what the Commission called unnecessary administrative barriers.

Flagship initiatives listed by the Commission include an EU Tourism Academy, an EU Tourism Observatory and a “Common European Tourism Data Space” — a framework intended to make tourism-related data easier to use across the EU.

Managing visitor numbers and promoting year-round travel

The strategy also includes plans to support destinations to manage visitor flows, encourage travel throughout the year and improve preparedness for potential crises, the Commission said.

Tools and structures set out include an EU Model for Tourism Management, a Council recommendation, a Toolbox for Balanced Tourism and an EU Tourism Crisis Coordination Network.

Europe accounts for around 40% of international tourist arrivals worldwide, the Commission said, adding that it plans to build international cooperation with organisations including UN Tourism and the OECD, as well as run tourism dialogues with partner countries and regions.

The Commission also announced plans to promote Europe through its Destination Europe framework and to introduce European Capitals of Tourism Awards to raise the visibility of destinations, including lesser-known locations.

A new EU Tourism Alliance will be created to bring together public authorities, businesses and other stakeholders to deliver the strategy.