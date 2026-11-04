The European Commission has issued new guidance to help people in the EU prepare for emergencies — including how to cope during the first 72 hours of a crisis.

The guidelines were presented at the European Civil Protection Forum by Hadja Lahbib, the Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

It said the guidance is designed to help authorities give citizens practical information, including preparing essential emergency supplies and “grab bags” so people can meet basic needs for the first three days while public assistance is being mobilised.

It also calls for preparedness education to be integrated into early childhood and primary school curricula, with training for educators.

The guidance includes disability-inclusive measures, encouraging preparedness planning that takes account of the needs of people with disabilities,.

It also sets out advice on communicating risks and threats, including providing timely, accessible and reliable information before, during and after emergencies.

Annual preparedness day from 2027

The Commission said it is proposing an annual EU Preparedness Day to be held every 23 October, with the first edition planned for October 2027.

The date marks the anniversary of the establishment of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on 23 October 2001.

The mechanism is the EU framework that coordinates assistance between countries when disasters strike.

Lahbib said: “When disaster strikes, the first hours can make all the difference. Every European should know what to do, how to protect their family, and how to help others.”

Separately, the Commission said it has recently adopted a recommendation on “operational continuity and stress-testing” to help EU member states and participating countries ensure their national civil protection contact points remain operational during disruptive events, including through continuity plans and regular testing.