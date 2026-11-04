Several non-EU European countries have said they will align their national policies with two new EU Council decisions that renew and extend restrictive measures linked to Russia’s destabilising activities and actions undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Statements were issued on behalf of the EU by the High Representative, Kaja Kallas, on 3 November, the Council of the EU announced on Tuesday.

The Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/2258 on 8 October, renewing restrictive measures originally set out in Decision (CFSP) 2024/2643 until 9 October 2027.

As part of that decision, the EU amended entries concerning eight individuals on a list of sanctioned people and organisations and removed one individual from the same list.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with the decision and will ensure their national policies conform to it.

Countries also align with separate EU sanctions decision on Ukraine

In a separate statement, the Council said it adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/2264 on 8 October concerning restrictive measures in respect of actions “undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”.

That decision added one person to the sanctions list set out in the annex to Decision 2014/145/CFSP.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they also align with this second decision and will bring national policy into line.

The EU took note of the commitments and welcomed them, the Council of the EU said.