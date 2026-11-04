Work has started on a €6.1 million project to upgrade the wastewater system in Mojkovac in northern Montenegro, with funding from the European Union and the European Investment Bank.

The project includes separating stormwater from wastewater networks in the town and building eight kilometres of new sewerage infrastructure in the suburban settlements of Podbišće, Juškovića Potok and Ambarine, the EIB announced on Wednesday.

A wastewater treatment plant will also be upgraded to expand service to more than 5,000 households. The works are due to be completed by 2029.

The EU financing includes a €2.9 million grant approved in 2025 and a €1.5 million loan from the European Investment Bank, the organisation said, adding that the remaining funding will come from national and municipal authorities.

Mojkovac lies at the gateway to a river gorge that is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Who is delivering the works

The EU grant is being provided through the Western Balkans Investment Framework — a platform that supports investment projects in the region — to help Montenegro align its water systems with European environmental standards.

The works are being carried out by a Turkish-Greek consortium made up of JV Arikan Insaat Taahhut Ticaret ve Sanayi Anonim Sirketi and Karkanias Environmental Technology S.A.

Construction supervision has been assigned to Italian engineering consultancy IRD Engineering S.r.l, while Montenegro’s PROCON — the state entity that implements communal-service and environmental projects — is overseeing the wastewater works in Mojkovac.