EU lawmakers have backed draft rules that would push large companies to add more zero- and low-emission cars and vans to their corporate fleets.

Members of the Parliament’s Transport and Environment committees adopted their position by 89 votes to 29, with four abstentions, the parliamentary press service reported on Wednesday.

The proposed rules would apply to corporate cars and vans registered by large businesses in EU countries — firms with more than 250 employees and turnover above €50 million — and would exclude vehicles designed for specific purposes such as civil protection, maintaining public order and essential services, or military mobility.

The committees want the regulation to set “aspirational targets” for each EU member state for the share of zero- and low-emission vehicles in new corporate vehicle registrations by 2030 and 2035, ranging from 67% to 95%.

Governments would be able to choose their own mix of measures to meet the targets, including road toll incentives and improvements to charging infrastructure.

Limits on subsidies and a “made in the EU” condition

Under the position agreed by MEPs, member states would be barred from providing financial support for corporate cars and vans that are not zero- or low-emission from 2028, the Parliament said.

Any financial support should go only to vehicles “made in the European Union”, with the principle to be defined under the Industrial Accelerator Act.

Countries would also be required to establish, implement and periodically update national plans from 2028 covering the uptake of zero- and low-emission corporate vehicles, including assessments of market developments, fiscal regimes and policy measures.

The European Commission would be asked to publish EU guidelines on best practices for corporate fleets.

Businesses buy 58% of new cars and 90% of new vans sold in the EU each year and typically sell them after three to four years, the European Parliament said, adding that more than 80% of Europeans buy vehicles on the second-hand market.

Zero-emission vehicles made up 17% of corporate car registrations in 2025, slightly below the overall EU average of 17.4%.

The Parliament’s final position and its mandate for talks with EU governments is expected to be put to a vote at the December 2026 plenary session.