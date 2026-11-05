The European Commission has approved €113 million from the EU Solidarity Fund for France and Slovakia following cyclones in Mayotte and La Réunion and floods in Slovakia.

The money will fund emergency response and recovery work such as repairing damaged infrastructure, providing temporary accommodation, clean-up operations and restoring natural areas, the Commission said in a release on Thursday.

France will receive €89.6 million for recovery efforts in Mayotte after cyclone Chido hit the island in December 2024, destroying homes, disrupting water and electricity networks, damaging transport infrastructure and killing at least 39 people.

That package includes €24 million paid in advance in May 2025.

France is also granted €21.2 million after cyclone Garance struck La Réunion in February 2025, damaging roads and affecting the agriculture and tourism sectors.

The cyclone caused at least five deaths and the award includes €5.3 million paid in advance in August 2025.

Support for Slovakia after September floods

Slovakia will receive €2.1 million after severe floods in September 2024 hit several parts of the country, with Bratislava and nearby regions among the hardest affected, the Commission said.

Flooding of the Danube and Morava rivers, exceptionally heavy rainfall and breached levees damaged transport links and other critical infrastructure.

The payments follow approval of the Commission’s proposals by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.

The EU Solidarity Fund, set up in 2002 to help countries respond to major disasters, has provided more than €11 billion for 150 disasters across 25 EU member states, the UK and six accession countries.