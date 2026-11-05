The European Commission has proposed catch limits for 11 EU-managed fish stocks in the Atlantic, Kattegat and Skagerrak for 2027, with multi-year limits for six of the stocks.

The proposals are based on scientific advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES), including catch limits for six stocks set in line with “maximum sustainable yield” — the largest catch that can be taken over time without preventing a stock from replenishing itself, the Commission informed on Thursday.

For Iberian waters, the Commission proposed raising catch limits for anglerfish by 22% and horse mackerel by 6% in 2027.

Catch limits would be cut for several stocks where the Commission said scientific advice indicates they are below healthy levels, including a 15% reduction for sole in the Bay of Biscay for 2027.

Sole in the Bay of Biscay has seen its biomass decline for several years and it is now low, the Commission said, adding that scientists indicated even fishing at maximum sustainable yield — which would imply a 9% cut — may not allow the stock to recover.

For red seabream in Iberian waters, the Commission proposed a 35% reduction in catch allowances, based on scientific advice and precautionary considerations.

Southern hake catch allowances in Iberian waters would be lowered by 20% towards the maximum sustainable catch limit, with the year-to-year variation capped at 20% under the Western Waters Multiannual Plan.

Eel measures and seabass ceiling

Measures for European eel would be maintained, including a six-month closure period for any eel fishing activity and a ban on all recreational eel fisheries in EU marine and brackish waters of the north-east Atlantic, the Commission said.

For seabass in the Bay of Biscay, the Commission proposed keeping the current approach under which France and Spain set quotas, alongside the same ceiling agreed last year — 3,884 tonnes — which it said is below the highest sustainable catch point.

France, Spain and Portugal would also be authorised to set national quotas for seabass in Iberian waters and for sardines in the Bay of Biscay and Iberian waters, with countries required jointly to keep catches in line with scientific limits.

EU fisheries ministers are expected to discuss and decide on the proposal at the AGRIFISH Council on 14–15 December 2026, with the final regulation due to apply from 1 January 2027.