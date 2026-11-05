The European Commission has unveiled an Education and Skills Package that it says is designed to tackle falling basic skills among pupils, help schools respond to rapid digital change including artificial intelligence, and address teacher shortages.

The package sets out four main priorities — improving literacy, maths and science; boosting the use of digital tools and AI in education; strengthening the teaching profession; and updating vocational education and training, the Commission declared in a statement on Thursday.

It has put forward a proposed Council Recommendation calling for reforms and investment to reverse the decline in basic skills, including more autonomy for schools and teachers and stronger evidence-based practice.

Council recommendations are non-binding EU policy proposals that require approval by member states.

New EU analysis of the PISA 2025 international education tests found 33.9% of EU 15-year-olds underachieve in mathematics, 31.3% in reading and 25.9% in science.

The share of top performers in 2025 was 4.8% in reading, 6.4% in science and 6.8% in mathematics.

Digital and AI tools, and support for schools

Schools and school authorities from different EU countries will be brought together in “European School Alliances” aimed at improving pupils’ results in at least one basic skill, each with a measurable improvement plan, the Commission said.

Erasmus+ will start dedicated support for schools and school authorities from 2027, with an “ambition” to scale up to 100 alliances each year in the EU’s next long-term budget period.

A new EU Network of Advisory and Support Services will also be launched from 2027 to connect national and regional services and provide practical support to schools on leadership, wellbeing, digital and AI readiness and cooperation with parents, according to the Commission.

It said 30 regional services will also be launched with Erasmus+ funding support.

A European Digital Infrastructure Consortium on Education, known as EDU-EDIC, was established on 3 November at the request of eight founding member states to pool resources and expertise for AI and digital services for schools and enable secure data exchange between education institutions.

The Commission added that the consortium is also intended to help European education technology companies work across borders.

It said further that it will develop age-appropriate learning outcomes and assessment guidance for “AI literacy” — skills for understanding and using AI — and will pilot an AI Literacy Certificate from the 2027/28 school year.

It also said it plans to propose a European Healthy Screens Pledge offering tools and guidance on online safety and screen time.

A separate proposed Council Recommendation on the attractiveness of the teaching profession, described as an EU Teachers Agenda, asks member states to tackle shortages through careers and working conditions, stronger initial training and professional development, and giving teachers more agency over the use of AI.

Teacher Academies 2.0 will focus on novice teachers and school leaders from 2027.

Plans for vocational education and training include a European Sectoral Training Accelerator, with a pilot from 2027 offering short training modules developed with industry partners, and an EU mobility marketplace to help vocational learners and apprentices find training abroad.

The Commission disclosed that partnerships for new training centres are planned from 2028, involving companies and vocational institutions.

“A stronger Europe starts with empowered young people,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

“We are backing our Member States to raise standards in literacy, maths, science, digital and citizenship education,” she added.