The European Commission hosted talks in Brussels on Wednesday with international partners to discuss Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction and economic prosperity.

Delegations from the EU, Ukraine, Germany, France, the UK and the United States took part, alongside representatives from NATO and the World Bank, the Commission disclosed in a statement.

The discussions followed earlier meetings in Miami and were based on a “prosperity framework” developed earlier this year with Ukraine and the United States.

Work is continuing on refining scenarios for Ukraine’s post-war economic development, including identifying instruments and tools that could support Ukraine’s future development and its own efforts.

Reform agenda and EU support

Ukraine’s reform agenda linked to its EU accession process was discussed, with the Commission saying it was underlined in the meeting.

The EU has provided €231.5 billion in support since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, making it the bloc’s largest supporter, the Commission emphasised.