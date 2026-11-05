Specialised EU reference laboratories helped member states check and bolster their ability to detect rare viruses during recent outbreaks of Ebola and hantavirus, according to an EU body.

Laboratory capacity is central to Europe’s preparedness for communicable disease threats, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Thursday dedicated to European Laboratory Day.

The European Laboratory Day is held on 5 November to recognise the work of laboratory professionals across Europe.

The ECDC said specialised laboratories support countries to detect and respond quickly when infectious disease threats emerge, citing recent outbreaks involving Ebola and hantavirus.

The ECDC noted further that the EU Reference Laboratories for Public Health (EURL-PH) bring together specialist expertise to support national reference laboratories and to align diagnostic and surveillance capacity across countries.

Their work includes providing reference diagnostics and materials, running external quality assessments — checks that help laboratories compare performance — and offering scientific and technical support, training and assistance during outbreaks.

Checking readiness for rare viruses

The ECDC said the outbreaks involving Andes virus and Bundibugyo ebolavirus required a rapid assessment of diagnostic capacity across EU member states because both viruses are very rare in the EU.

Support was provided by the EU Reference Laboratory for Public Health on Emerging, Rodent-borne, and Zoonotic Viral Pathogens, backed by the EU Reference Laboratory for Vector-Borne Viruses.

Those laboratories have been strengthening capacity and providing diagnostic support, protocols, reference materials and biosafety guidance since 2025.

In the Andes virus incident, the countries concerned received what they needed for diagnostics before the affected ship reached EU shores.