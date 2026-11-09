NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met International Energy Agency Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol at NATO headquarters on 5 November 2026 for talks with Allies on energy security.

The meeting took place in the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s main political decision-making body, the alliance informed in a release on Friday.

Rutte said operational energy supplies were needed for NATO to “deter and defend”, and called for stronger cooperation between Allied defence and energy stakeholders, including the private sector.

“Without fuel, we cannot move; without power, we cannot build our technological edge; without reliable supply chains, we cannot ramp up our defence industrial production; and without secure infrastructure, there is no energy at all,” he stated.

Focus on supplies, supply chains and infrastructure

NATO noted Dr Birol's role as the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, an organisation that tracks and analyses global energy trends and security.

The alliance's press service did not provide further details of the discussions or any agreements reached.