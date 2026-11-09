The EU and its 27 member states and 77 members of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) that are signatories to the Samoa Agreement have issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to implementing the Paris Agreement ahead of COP31.

The partners said global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C need to accelerate, and noted that developing countries are particularly vulnerable, the Council of the European Union informed in a statement on Monday.

They set out six areas for closer cooperation: climate adaptation and resilience; access to climate finance; clean electrification and a “just energy transition” — shifting to cleaner energy while seeking to protect jobs and communities; climate data, science, technology and capacity-building; resilient food systems, water and ecosystems; and international ocean governance.

Cooperation under the Samoa Agreement

The EU and the OACPS together represent 104 countries, about 2 billion people and more than half of the UN’s membership, the Council of the European Union said.

The two sides signed the Samoa Agreement on 15 November 2023 as a framework for relations over the next 20 years, and it has been provisionally applied since 1 January 2024.

The agreement covers areas including sustainable development and growth, human rights, peace and security, and cooperation in international forums.