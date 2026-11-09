The European Commission has launched a new EU fertilisers value chain Partnership bringing together fertiliser producers, farmers, EU member states and other stakeholders to hold policy dialogues on the fertiliser supply chain.

The Partnership was announced earlier this year in the Commission’s Fertiliser Action Plan, which set out measures focused on transparency and cooperation across the chain from producers to farmers, the Commission said in a release on Monday.

It emphasised that the dialogue will look at barriers affecting the availability, affordability and use of “home-grown” fertilisers — meaning fertilisers produced within the EU — as well as the uptake of nutrient-efficient farming practices and fertiliser use.

It will also examine ways to reduce the EU’s dependence on imported fertilisers, and discuss steps that could improve predictability for producers and users.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen was due to open the first meeting on Monday, with participants holding sessions on the EU fertiliser market situation and proposals raised through the Partnership.

Prices and support for farmers

Fertilisers are used to support agricultural production, and recent supply disruptions have pushed prices higher, increasing pressure on farmers across Europe, the Commission said.

The Fertiliser Action Plan was adopted in May 2026, and the Commission has mobilised €540 million in financial relief for farmers affected by the fertiliser and energy crisis.

EU Member States may top up that support using national funds by up to 200%.