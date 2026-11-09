The European Central Bank, the European Commission and the EU’s securities markets regulator are seeking nominations from financial industry stakeholders to join a new European Tokenisation Standards Group to develop common standards for tokenised finance.

The group — known as the ETSG — is intended to bring together a range of industry participants working on tokenisation and distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based financial services, the Commission explained in a statement on Monday.

DLT is a way of recording and sharing data across multiple systems, and is used in some financial applications to create and move digital representations of assets.

The ETSG will be chaired by industry participants, with the ECB, the Commission and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) acting as observers, the organisations said. Participation is open to EU associations, private entities, global institutions, fintech firms and technical providers involved in tokenisation or DLT-based financial services.

The group aims to set up a framework to monitor compliance with agreed standards and may make recommendations to EU authorities on how to incentivise compliance.

Its work is expected to be “market-driven” and based on stakeholder contributions and consensus.

Link to EU proposals on market integration

The call comes after the European Commission adopted a package of proposed measures in December 2025 — the Market Integration and Supervision Package (MISP) — aimed at removing barriers in the EU single market for financial services, the Commission said.

The package also includes proposals to remove regulatory barriers to innovation and the use of DLT in financial services.

One of the measures proposed under the MISP would require active entities in the post-trading value chain to work towards interoperability between DLT market infrastructures and to establish supporting technical standards.

Post-trading refers to the steps after a trade is agreed, such as clearing and settlement.

Applications to join the ETSG must be submitted by 27 November 2026.