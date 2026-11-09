The European Commission has cleared the acquisition of joint control of Prime Data Centers LLC by Snowhawk LP, Ares Management Corporation, Data Realty Group and Australia’s Macquarie Group under the EU Merger Regulation.

Prime Data Centers operates in data centre infrastructure solutions — facilities that house computer servers and networking equipment used to run digital services, the Commission noted in a release on Monday.

It said that it found the deal would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on the European Economic Area, which includes the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Simplified review and case details

The merger was assessed under the Commission’s simplified review procedure, which is used for transactions that are unlikely to pose competition issues.

More information is available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12298.