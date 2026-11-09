The European Commission has approved Ardian’s acquisition of sole control of Technology & Strategy SAS under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal covers the takeover of Technology & Strategy by Ardian Expansion Fund IV B S.L.P and Ardian Expansion Fund IV EIF Parallel S.L.P, both based in France, the Commission announced in a statement on Monday.

The transaction relates primarily to engineering, IT and business consulting services.

The Commission said it cleared the acquisition because it would not raise competition concerns, citing the companies’ limited combined market position and a limited impact on market structure.

Simplified review

The case was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for transactions considered unlikely to affect competition.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12623.