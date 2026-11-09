The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group said it will present new climate-finance initiatives at the COP31 UN climate conference, which begins on Monday, 9 November 2026, in Antalya, Turkey, and runs until 20 November.

A centrepiece of its announcements is a new Climate Adaptation Plan Phase 2, which the organisation said sets out at least €30 billion in financing for 2026 – 2030 to help countries in Europe and elsewhere manage risks linked to extreme weather, the EIB informed in a statement on MOnday.

The plan includes measures to strengthen project preparation and mobilise more public and private capital, with support spanning jobs, health, nature and markets for resilience technologies.

“At COP31, the focus must be on implementation: turning climate commitments into investments,” EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said.

Private capital and project pipelines

The EIB Group stated that mobilising private capital will be another focus at COP31, including work linked to the EU-led Global Green Bond Initiative, which it said aims to mobilise €20 billion of green investment in emerging economies.

It will also highlight the Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs), which the organisation said compiles more than four decades of data from multilateral development banks and development finance institutions on defaults and recoveries.

The EIB Group also pointed to the City Climate Finance Gap Fund, which it said helps cities move climate projects from concept towards implementation and has supported more than 400 cities.

The bank said it will use COP31 to highlight cooperation among multilateral development banks, noting that their global climate finance totalled $163 billion in 2025, including $103 billion for low- and middle-income economies.