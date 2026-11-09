The European Investment Bank is providing €95.5 million to upgrade drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure in Nyíregyháza in eastern Hungary.

The financing will support a major overhaul of the city’s water networks and treatment facilities, including expanding and upgrading drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems, the EIB announced on Friday.

Work will include construction and modernisation of water treatment and wastewater facilities.

The upgrades are intended to improve the quality and reliability of water-related public services in Nyíregyháza and support the water needs of industrial developments in the area.

“Investing in resilient water systems is not only about protecting a vital natural resource,” EIB Vice-President Marko Primorac stated.

Droughts cited in Hungary

Hungary has experienced severe droughts in recent years, Primorac said.

“Reliable water infrastructure is essential for households and for the industrial development that supports jobs and growth,” Hungary’s finance minister András Kármán declared.

Nyíregyháza was described as one of eastern Hungary’s expanding economic centres, with the project expected to contribute to long-term water management resilience in the region.