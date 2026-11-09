A delegation from the EU’s Political and Security Committee visited an EUNAVFOR ASPIDES naval ship in Djibouti last week.

Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis, the commander of EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, hosted Ambassador Lene Mandel Vensild — who chairs the Political and Security Committee — along with ambassadors from EU member states, on board ITS "Spartaco SCHERGAT" on 3 November, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Monday.

Lieutenant General Enrico Barduani, deputy chair of the European Union Military Committee, also took part in the visit.

EUNAVFOR ASPIDES said the visit focused on the operation’s role in maritime security in the Red Sea and surrounding waters, including safeguarding freedom of navigation and protecting commercial shipping.

Rear Admiral Gryparis briefed the delegation on the mission, ongoing activities and what the organisation described as an evolving maritime security environment, while reiterating that ASPIDES has a “strictly defensive mandate.”

Defensive mandate and maritime routes

The commander also thanked the ship’s commanding officer and crew for their work in “challenging operational conditions”, according to the EEAS statement.

EUNAVFOR ASPIDES said the visit reaffirmed the EU’s continued commitment to maritime security and cooperation between EU institutions, member states and naval forces deployed to the region.

The operation added that it remains committed to a strictly defensive mission to support maritime security and protect commercial shipping within its mandate, “means and capabilities”, and in line with international law.