Women accounted for 41% of the European Union’s 20.2 million scientists and engineers in 2025.

That equated to 8.2 million women working in science and engineering roles across the EU, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

The largest number of female scientists and engineers was recorded in Île-de-France, the region that includes Paris, with 336,300.

Women made up 38% of scientists and engineers in Île-de-France.

Several other regions had similarly large totals of women in these jobs: Nordrhein-Westfalen in Germany had 281,400 (35%), Bayern had 271,100 (35%), Este in Spain had 279,400 (46%), West-Nederland in the Netherlands had 271,600 (40%) and Continente in Portugal had 265,100 (46%).

Regions where women were the majority

Women accounted for more than half of all scientists and engineers in 10 EU regions in 2025, according to Eurostat’s regional breakdown.

Most of those regions were in southern EU countries — four in Spain, two in Portugal and one in Greece — alongside Makroregion centralny in Poland, the northernmost region of Sweden and the French outermost regions.

Most regions in that group had relatively small overall numbers of scientists and engineers, although Noreste in Spain had the highest total, with 102,700 female scientists and engineers, representing 51%.