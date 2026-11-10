EU lawmakers on the European Parliament’s Employment and Social Affairs Committee have backed plans for a €124.19 billion European Social Fund for 2028 – 2034, including a proposal to reserve at least 5% of the money for support for children.

The committee voted to keep the European Social Fund (ESF) as a stand-alone programme, with its own budget and objectives, rather than folding it into wider funding schemes, the Parliament said in a statement on Tuesday.

MEPs approved the committee position by 40 votes in favour, six against and 10 abstentions.

The ESF is the EU’s main funding tool for projects linked to jobs, skills and social inclusion, including support for training and measures to help people into work.

Under the committee’s plans, the fund would be set out in dedicated ESF chapters within “National and Regional Partnership Plans” — documents that outline how funding is used at country and regional level.

Focus on skills, jobs and child poverty

The committee said ESF funding should support investment in employment policies, skills — including basic skills — education and training, and social inclusion.

MEPs also backed a requirement for member states to allocate “sufficient, stable, predictable and ring-fenced resources” of at least 5% of ESF funding to measures under the European Child Guarantee, an EU initiative aimed at helping children in need access essentials such as education, healthcare and adequate nutrition.

The committee also said member states should be able to fund active labour market measures alongside reskilling and upskilling, including support for people in regions disproportionately affected by decarbonisation.

David Casa, one of the lead MEPs on the file, said: “People are Europe’s best resource. And the European Social Fund is our best way of investing in people.”

Marit Maij, another lead MEP, said the committee vote was “a clear signal in support of a social Europe” and called the European Commission’s proposal “to abandon the Fund” unacceptable.

The committee also endorsed a mandate to begin negotiations with EU member states in the Council, with the mandate approved by 41 votes to 14 and one abstention.