The European Commission has approved Estonia’s fifth and final request for €190.6 million from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, part of the NextGenerationEU pandemic recovery package.

Estonia has now implemented all reforms and investments in its national recovery and resilience plan, worth €953 million in total, which represents 100% of its allocation under the facility, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that Estonia had met eight milestones and 19 targets linked to the final payment request, covering skills, energy, health and digitalisation.

Measures cited by the Commission include making 10 “life-event” public services available through Estonia’s State Portal, bringing information and administrative steps together for situations such as bereavement, divorce and caring for a child with a health problem.

Legislative changes were also introduced to prioritise study places in medical professions with the most severe staff shortages.

Broadband, housing upgrades and biomethane

A total of 112 broadband projects have been completed, expanding access to networks capable of 1 Gbps download speeds, according to the Commission.

It said energy efficiency renovations were completed in 80 multi-apartment buildings and 998 small residential buildings, with renovated apartment buildings achieving calculated average primary energy savings of 35% and fully renovated small residential buildings reaching at least energy efficiency class C.

The Commission also pointed to a new biomethane plant in Viiratsi with an annual production capacity of about 11.6 million normal cubic metres, using manure, slurry and feed residues.

Estonia submitted the payment request on 29 September 2026.

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to give its opinion, it added, with payment to follow after that opinion and the adoption of a Commission payment decision.