The European Commission has given a positive assessment of Luxembourg’s fourth and final request for €59 million from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding tool under the NextGenerationEU pandemic recovery package.

Luxembourg’s request follows the completion of all reforms and investments set out in its national recovery and resilience plan, worth a total of €241 million in EU grants, the Commission announced in a release on Tuesday.

It said Luxembourg had met three “milestones” and four “targets” — EU-agreed steps and outcomes used to decide whether funds are paid — covering renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transport, digitalisation of public administration, healthcare and action against money laundering.

Measures linked to the final request included more than 11,200 grants approved for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, the addition of 30.1 MWp of solar photovoltaic capacity on business premises, and support for installing 1,581 electric vehicle charging points.

Payment decision still to come

The Commission said its preliminary assessment has been sent to the Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to give its opinion.

The payment can be made after that opinion is delivered and the Commission adopts a payment decision.

Luxembourg submitted the final payment request on 30 September 2026.

If the payment is approved, the total funds paid to Luxembourg under the facility would reach €241 million, including pre-financing, meaning all funding allocated to the country under its plan would have been delivered.