The European Commission and UEFA have signed a new cooperation agreement following a meeting in Nyon, Switzerland.

Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport Glenn Micallef signed the Commission’s fourth Arrangement of Cooperation with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin during the meeting, the Commission informed on Tuesday.

The agreement sets out joint work to promote and protect the European Sport Model — a framework for sport in Europe linked to values including solidarity, inclusion, fair play and equality.

It also refers to maintaining links between grassroots football and elite competitions, and keeping a balance between national team and club matches.

The document further notes that European and domestic matches should be played in their home territory.

Renewal follows earlier agreements

The Commission said the signing comes after it announced in January 2026 that the cooperation arrangement would be renewed.

Previous versions of the cooperation arrangement were signed in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

“Football is part of Europe’s identity,” Micallef said, adding that the Commission’s cooperation with UEFA is about “solidarity, fair competition and a game that remains open to everyone”.