The EU and Moldova have held the first High-Level Connectivity Platform Meeting on Digital in Chișinău, setting out plans to strengthen digital links between Europe and Central Asia via the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Turkey.

The meeting was jointly hosted by the European Commission and Moldova’s Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalisation, with attendees including Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos and Moldova’s Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, alongside ministers responsible for digital transformation and representatives from EU member states, neighbouring regions, international financial institutions and the private sector, the Commission informed on Tuesday.

The Commission said the discussions focused on an “Integrated EU Secure Connectivity Offer”, described as a package combining European technology, standards, expertise and financing for “secure, trusted and resilient” digital connectivity along the so-called Middle Corridor — a route linking Central Asia across the Caspian Sea to the South Caucasus and to Europe via Turkey and the Black Sea.

The EU executive also stated that the Middle Corridor plans include goals to diversify routes, triple trade flows and cut freight transit times by 2030.

Funding pledges and free municipal WiFi

Statements of Intent have been exchanged with partner countries, private sector organisations, member state bodies and international financial institutions, which will mobilise up to €623 million for investments and technical support in 5G networks, space-based connectivity, artificial intelligence and data centres, the Commission said.

The European Commission and Moldova also announced the launch of the WIFI4Moldova initiative, which will provide free WiFi to 30 Moldovan municipalities.

The platform operates under the Connectivity Agenda Platform, launched in June 2026, which the Commission said is intended to coordinate investments and policy action across transport and trade, energy and digital connectivity.

A follow-up meeting focused on energy is planned for 2027, and a second Connectivity and Security Ministerial is due to be held in Brussels on 16 November.