The European Commission has opened a public consultation on draft updated guidelines for online platforms on protecting elections under the EU’s Digital Services Act, with a focus on risks linked to generative artificial intelligence.

The guidelines apply to “Very Large Online Platforms” and “Very Large Online Search Engines” — services that meet size thresholds under the Digital Services Act and are subject to extra obligations, the Commission explained in a statement on Tuesday.

The election guidelines were first published in 2024 and set out how these services should assess and reduce “systemic risks” to electoral processes.

EU rules already require covered platforms to assess and mitigate risks to election integrity while safeguarding fundamental rights including freedom of expression and information, under Article 35 of the Digital Services Act.

What changes are being proposed

The proposed update builds on two years of experience gathered under the Digital Services Act and the EU’s Code of Conduct on Disinformation, the Commission said.

It includes proposed measures for large platforms and search engines to deter information manipulation risks, make recommender systems safer, and adapt to developments in AI.

The updated guidelines also include measures intended to enhance protections for political candidates.

Submissions of relevant experience and expertise can be made until 23 November 2026.