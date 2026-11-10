Volkswagen has been cleared to take sole control of France’s Europcar Mobility Group after the European Commission approved the deal under the EU Merger Regulation.

The takeover, which relates primarily to the car rental sector, was assessed by the Commission under its simplified merger review procedure, the EU executive informed in a release on Tuesday.

The regulator concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on market structure.

A separate decision also cleared Italian firm Roccaforte and investment group CVC Capital Partners, based in Jersey, to acquire joint control of Italian waste management services company Eco Eridania.

Joint control means more than one owner can exert decisive influence over a business.

Two deals assessed under simplified procedure

The Eco Eridania transaction relates primarily to the waste management services sector and was also reviewed under the simplified procedure.

The Commission reached the same conclusion that the deal would not raise competition concerns due to a limited impact on market structure.

Further details are published in the Commission’s online case register under case numbers M.12258 for the Europcar transaction and M.12574 for the Eco Eridania decision.