EU Agriculture and Food Commissioner Christophe Hansen hosted a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss how the EU’s rules on geographical indications for agricultural products are working in practice.

The event brought together producers who use geographical indications, along with civil society organisations, regional and public authorities and other stakeholders, the European Commission informed in an announcement on Tuesday.

Geographical indications — often known as GIs — are names used to protect products linked to a specific place, such as foods whose qualities or reputation are tied to their geographical origin.

New rules for agricultural geographical indications were updated two years ago, and participants were invited to review progress since then and raise practical issues that have emerged during implementation.

Focus on implementation and competitiveness

Discussions also covered ways to strengthen the competitiveness of geographical indications, including improving their visibility and market recognition.

“Geographical indications are essential in helping consumers recognise and value high-quality food, while enabling producers to better promote their products,” Hansen stated.

Implementation dialogues are high-level consultations held by the Commission with member states and stakeholders to gather feedback on how EU policies work on the ground and how they can be simplified, the Commission said.

All European Commissioners are required to host these dialogues annually during the EU’s 2024 – 2029 mandate, it added.