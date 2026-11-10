European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced extra EU funding for Romania, including €10 million for search and rescue operations and €50 million to fast-track a planned Black Sea Maritime Security Hub.

The announcement came following talks in Bucharest with Romanian President Nicușor Dan, the Commission press service reported on Monday night.

Von der Leyen said recent weeks had seen drone attacks targeting commercial ships off Romania’s coast in the Black Sea, with sailors killed and others still missing.

She added that “freedom of navigation” in the Black Sea needed to be restored and preserved, describing the sea route as vital for European trade, Ukraine’s economy and global food security.

Von der Leyen said further she supported a ceasefire in the Black Sea and backed peace talks due to take place in Abu Dhabi “tomorrow”, with European participation.

She also stated that maritime surveillance in the region would be strengthened, including satellite imagery from Copernicus — the EU’s Earth observation programme — as “immediate” support Europe could provide.

Funding for security hub and rescue operations

Romanian authorities will receive an additional €10 million to support search and rescue operations, von der Leyen announced.

She also said the European Union would speed up work on the Black Sea Maritime Security Hub, with a “clear timeline for completion” and dedicated funding of €50 million, following agreement with Romania and Bulgaria.

The idea for the hub was first presented in the EU’s Black Sea Strategy in mid-2025, von der Leyen said, adding that the security environment had deteriorated more quickly than expected.

Von der Leyen said the EU had set up the European Centre for Democratic Resilience earlier this year to help member states detect and respond to “Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference” campaigns, which she said can accompany drone incidents.

She also referred to SAFE, an EU programme for joint defence procurement, saying Romania was set to receive more than €16 billion under the scheme.