European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced new EU funding for Bulgaria’s search-and-rescue capacity and for a planned Black Sea Maritime Security Hub, during a visit with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

Von der Leyen offered condolences after a multi-vehicle crash in Bulgaria and paid tribute to rescue teams, according to a statement from the European Commission released on Tuesday.

She said there had been “an increase in the number of threats, attacks and incursions into Bulgaria”, describing the country’s Black Sea security as part of wider European security.

The Commission President said drones were sinking commercial ships, setting vessels on fire and killing civilians, adding that navigation had been disrupted and insurance costs were rising.

Von der Leyen stated that freedom of navigation in the Black Sea “must be restored, and preserved”, citing its role in trade routes for Bulgaria and Europe, the Ukrainian economy and global food supplies, particularly to Africa.

She also said maritime surveillance was being strengthened, including by using satellite imagery from Copernicus — the EU’s Earth observation programme — and that downloads of images had doubled since September.

Funding for defence and Black Sea security plans

Von der Leyen said Bulgaria was set to benefit from €3.3 billion under SAFE, an EU programme for joint defence procurement, and that more than €20 billion had been made available to member states under a second SAFE call launched two weeks ago.

She announced an additional €10 million in EU funding for search-and-rescue support for Bulgarian authorities, following what she described as “horrific incidents” at sea involving a sunk ship and people killed or missing.

Von der Leyen also said the EU would offer €50 million in dedicated funding for the Black Sea Maritime Security Hub, which she said was being conducted by Bulgaria and Romania, adding that closer maritime co-operation with Romania and Turkey had been welcomed and that clear timelines were needed for completion.