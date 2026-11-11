Nearly three in 10 people in the European Union said they were unable to cover an unexpected expense in 2025.

A total of 29.2% of the EU population reported they could not cope with unforeseen financial costs, down slightly from 30.0% in 2024, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

Greece recorded the highest share, with 50.5% of people unable to manage an unexpected expense, followed by Latvia at 43.7% and Bulgaria at 42.4%.

The lowest shares were in the Netherlands at 15.3%, with Malta and Czechia both at 18.7%.

Homicide rates varied across the EU in 2024

Lithuania had the highest rate of police-recorded homicides in 2024 at 2.63 per 100,000 inhabitants, Eurostat said, using police data on intentional killings.

Latvia and Estonia followed with rates of 2.40 and 1.82 respectively.

Luxembourg recorded the lowest homicide rate at 0.30 per 100,000 people, ahead of Italy at 0.57 and Czechia at 0.63.

Lithuania’s homicide rate more than halved between 2014 and 2024, marking the biggest decline over that period among EU countries.