Most EU countries that reported new data on foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2025 said the largest share of inward investment ultimately came from other EU member states, according to Eurostat.

Fourteen EU countries reported inward FDI positions by the “ultimate investing economy”, a way of attributing investment to the economy that ultimately controls the investor through complex ownership structures, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

In nine of the 14 reporting countries, most inward FDI came from other EU countries.

Czechia recorded the highest EU share at 75.1%, followed by Romania at 73.3% and Estonia at 64.8%.

In five countries, most inward FDI came from outside the EU. Cyprus had the largest share from non-EU economies at 79.4%, while Spain, Sweden, Greece and Denmark recorded non-EU shares between 51.0% and 55.1%.

US and Germany lead by total value across reporting countries

Across the 14 reporting countries, the United States accounted for the largest share of the total value of inward FDI at 15.4%, Eurostat said.

Germany was the second-largest ultimate investing economy at 11.5%, followed by France at 9.4%, the United Kingdom at 9.3% and Switzerland at 5.8%.