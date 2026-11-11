Lieutenant General Ramon Armada, the commander of NATO Mission Iraq, briefed NATO’s Military Committee and the North Atlantic Council on the mission’s activities during meetings on 9 and 10 November 2026.

NATO Mission Iraq, known as NMI, is a non-combat advisory and capacity-building mission that works with Iraq to develop its security institutions and forces, the alliance's press service noted in its statement on Wednesday.

NATO said further that the mission is intended to support Iraq in stabilising the country, fighting terrorism and preventing the return of ISIS — also known as Daesh.

Staff moved to Naples earlier this year

All NMI activities are carried out at the request of, and with the consent of, the Iraqi government, and are conducted with respect for Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, NATO added.

NMI personnel were relocated from the Middle East to Allied Joint Force Command Naples in March 2026 in response to the regional security situation.