Members of the European Parliament have backed plans to increase the EU’s next Connecting Europe Facility budget to €91.28 billion for 2028–2034, above the European Commission’s proposed €81.42 billion.

The draft position was adopted on Tuesday by the Parliament’s Energy and Transport committees with 101 votes in favour, one against and 17 abstentions, the parliamentary press service announced on Tuesday.

The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) is the EU’s main funding tool for cross-border infrastructure projects, including transport links and energy networks.

MEPs supported dividing the programme into three separate strands: €37.96 billion for transport, €19.78 billion for “military mobility”, and €33.53 billion for energy.

For transport, the committees said funding should support completion of cross-border sections of the trans-European transport network (TEN-T) — an EU-wide plan for major rail, road, port and other transport corridors.

Eligible projects listed include multimodal freight terminals and passenger hubs, ports, electric recharging and refuelling infrastructure, road safety measures, interoperability work and digital transport services.

Military mobility and energy security

On military mobility, MEPs said the programme should support “dual-use” infrastructure that serves civilian and military needs, including strengthening rail and road bridges, enlarging infrastructure, upgrading tunnels, and improving access to and facilities at ports and airports, according to the Parliament.

For energy, the committees said EU funding should support cross-border electricity interconnections and renewable and low-carbon energy projects, as well as grid infrastructure, physical protection, preparedness and cybersecurity.

The draft also proposes higher co-funding rates for projects that meet more than one objective, and sets out measures for stronger democratic oversight, including listing funding criteria and asking the Commission to adopt multiannual work programmes.

“The CEF is a strategic investment in Europe’s competitiveness and security,” declared Kamila Gasiuk-Pihowicz, a co-rapporteur from the Parliament’s Industry, Research and Energy committee.

“Europe must invest better and deliver its transport infrastructure projects faster,” said Oihane Agirregoitia Martínez, a co-rapporteur from the Transport and Tourism committee.

The committees also backed a mandate to start negotiations with EU member states in the Council by 85 votes to 24, with nine abstentions, and the full Parliament is expected to vote later on whether to approve that mandate.