MEPs on the European Parliament’s Industry, Research and Energy Committee have backed plans to expand the EU’s Horizon Europe research programme for 2028 – 2034, including a proposed budget rise to €200 billion.

The committee adopted its position on the next Horizon Europe programme on Tuesday, describing it as a route to strengthen the EU’s scientific base and support long-term competitiveness and technological innovation, the parliamentary press service reported.

MEPs proposed increasing the programme’s overall budget from the European Commission’s suggested €175 billion to €200 billion in current prices, or €177 billion in 2025 prices.

They also backed keeping Horizon Europe’s structure around four areas: science excellence; competitiveness and society; innovation; and the European Research Area.

The committee text includes calls for “strong budget guarantees” for the European Research Council (ERC) — which funds frontier research — and the European Innovation Council (EIC), which supports projects intended to move innovation from the lab towards the market.

MEPs also warned against any erosion of the independence of the ERC and the EIC.

Expert council and faster routes to funding

The committee proposed setting up a high-level council for collaborative research and innovation made up of at least 30 independent experts from science, industry and civil society, the Parliament said.

Under the proposal, the council would provide strategic advice on priorities, topics for European partnerships and resource allocation, and help draft calls for proposals — the system Horizon Europe uses to invite and fund projects.

MEPs also proposed “fast track to excellence” and “fast track to innovation” schemes to speed up research and innovation projects, along with a European support programme for researchers at risk.

Christian Ehler, the Parliament’s rapporteur for the regulation, stated that a €200 billion budget for Horizon Europe was recommended in the Draghi report and argued the programme “needs to reform to be able to deliver its objectives better.”

René Repasi, rapporteur for the related Council decision, said researchers were “best placed to judge which research questions hold the greatest long-term potential” and backed strengthening the ERC’s scientific autonomy.

The committee position on the regulation was adopted by 67 votes to 1, with 18 abstentions, and the position on the decision by 66 votes to 1, with 19 abstentions.

MEPs also voted to open negotiations on the regulation by 65 votes for and 18 against, with two abstentions.

The committee’s position and mandate for negotiations are expected to be approved at a future plenary session, with talks able to start once EU member states adopt their own mandate, including overall funding levels for the EU’s long-term budget.