The European Commission and Ukrainian authorities will host an EU-Ukraine Investment Conference in Warsaw on 12 and 13 November alongside the ReBuild Ukraine Expo, bringing together business leaders, investors and public officials to discuss priorities for Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and gradual integration into the EU Single Market.

The event will be opened by Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos and Ukraine’s Minister of Economy and Environment, Oleksandr Kravchenko, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

A matchmaking programme will run during the conference and, for the first time, will include business-to-government meetings alongside business-to-business sessions, giving companies the chance to meet potential partners, financing institutions and public authorities.

Kos is also due to take part in an EU-Ukraine Business Partnership Roundtable with chief executives and members of the Ukraine Donor Platform (UDP) Business Advisory Council — a group linked to the international coordination platform for support to Ukraine — and to meet with the Ukraine Facility Audit Board.

Focus on reforms and investment priorities

Reforms will be a prominent part of the discussions, with a focus on areas including the rule of law, corporate governance and tackling corruption, in line with recommendations set out in the EU’s 2026 Enlargement Package, the Commission said.

Talks will also cover improving access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), strengthening the energy sector and supporting strategic industries, with particular attention to “dual-use technologies” — products that can have both civilian and military applications.

Kos will hold a bilateral meeting with Estonia’s Minister of Economy, Liina Vahtras, to discuss preparations for the next Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is scheduled to take place in Tallinn in 2027.

The Commission said the activity forms part of efforts to mobilise investment through the Ukraine Investment Framework, a set of EU-backed tools designed to support investment in Ukraine.