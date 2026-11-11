The EU and Nigeria have signed their first readmission agreement, setting out procedures for identifying and returning people who do not have the legal right to stay in either Nigeria or an EU member state.

EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner and Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu signed the agreement in Abuja during Brunner’s visit to Nigeria this week, the European Commission informed on Wednesday.

The agreement covers “rapid and effective” processes for identification and return.

Brunner also met government representatives and national stakeholders in Nigeria to discuss migration management, including return and readmission.

Dialogue on migration and security

Alongside the agreement, the EU and Nigeria launched a Senior Officials Dialogue on Migration and Security, a forum for cooperation across those policy areas, the Commission said.

“Nigeria is a key partner for Europe, and our ties are steadily growing stronger,” Brunner declared.

Before the agreement can take effect, it must be approved by the European Parliament and then ratified by the Council of the EU.

It will enter into force on the first day of the second month after both sides notify each other that they have completed their procedures.

The EU already has readmission agreements or arrangements with 24 countries, with further details published online.