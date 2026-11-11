Several European countries have aligned themselves with an EU decision to extend sanctions linked to the proliferation and use of chemical weapons

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/2286 on 12 October 2026, amending an earlier legal act — Decision (CFSP) 2018/1544 — that sets out restrictive measures, noted a statement issued on behalf of the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas on Tuesday.

The EU said the overall application of the 2018 decision will now be extended until 30 October 2031, citing the “continuing and lasting threat to international peace and security posed by chemical weapons”.

Measures covering specific people and organisations listed under Articles 2 and 3 of the decision will be extended until 30 October 2027.

Countries aligning with the EU decision

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with the Council decision, according to the EU statement.

Those countries said they will ensure their national policies conform to the decision.

The European Union said it had taken note of the commitment and welcomed it.