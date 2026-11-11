Several European countries outside the EU have aligned themselves with new EU restrictive measures targeting people and organisations linked to North Korea’s weapons programmes.

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/2283 on 12 October 2026, the EU's High Representative on Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas noted in her statement released on Tuesday.

The decision adds three people and four entities to EU lists of those subject to restrictive measures.

Those listed are accused of assisting in the evasion of United Nations sanctions and violating sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council.

They are also described as being responsible for North Korea’s nuclear-related, ballistic-missile-related or other weapons of mass destruction-related programmes, or supporting, promoting or being involved in supplies that could contribute to those programmes.

Countries aligning with the EU decision

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, and Ukraine have aligned themselves with the Council decision, the EU said.

The countries stated that they would ensure their national policies conform to the decision.

The EU declared that it had taken note of the commitment and welcomed it.