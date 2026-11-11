The EU has extended sanctions against the leadership of Moldova’s breakaway Transnistrian region until 31 October 2027, with eight other European countries saying they will align with the decision.

The measures were prolonged after the Council of the EU adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/2397 on 26 October 2026, the EU's High Representative on Foreign Policy, Kaja Kallas, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sanctions — referred to by the EU as “restrictive measures” — are steps such as limits on travel or access to funds, though the statement did not set out the specific measures involved.

Other countries align with the EU decision

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, and Ukraine said they align themselves with the Council decision and will ensure their national policies conform to it.

The EU said it took note of that commitment and welcomed it.