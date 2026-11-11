Ten European countries have backed the decision to extended the EU's restrictive measures against ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaeda and associated individuals and organisations until 31 October 2027.

The decision was adopted by the Council of the European Union on 26 October 2026, Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative on Foreign Policy, pointed out in a statement on Tuesday.

The measures cover “persons, groups, undertakings and entities” listed in an annex to an earlier EU decision from 2016.

ISIL — also known as Da’esh — and Al-Qaeda are internationally designated terrorist organisations.

Other countries align with the EU decision

Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Ukraine have aligned themselves with the Council decision, the EU said.

Those countries declared that they will ensure their national policies conform to the EU decision.

The European Union said it “takes note of this commitment and welcomes it”.