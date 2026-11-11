The European Commission has cleared Danfoss’s acquisition of sole control of Italy’s Alfa Gomma under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal mainly concerns industrial and hydraulic hoses and fittings, the Commission informed in a release on Wednesday.

It concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined market position after the acquisition.

Case details

The case was assessed under the simplified merger review procedure — a faster process used for mergers deemed unlikely to harm competition.

Further information is available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12587.