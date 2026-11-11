The European Commission has approved Blackstone and Clearlake Capital Group’s acquisition of joint control of US-based Discovery Education under the EU Merger Regulation.

Discovery Education provides digital learning resources, and the deal was assessed mainly in relation to that market, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

It explained that it cleared the transaction because it would not raise competition concerns, adding that the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area (EEA) — the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Case details

The deal was reviewed under the Commission’s simplified merger procedure, which is used for transactions considered unlikely to harm competition.

Further information is available via the Commission’s competition website and public case register under case number M.12664.