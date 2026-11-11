The European Commission has approved CVC DIF and Carlyle’s acquisition of joint control of BauWatch, a security solutions provider with operations in the Netherlands and Germany, under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal covers BauWatch Group B.V. in the Netherlands, and BauWatch Projekt Service GmbH and C-24 GmbH in Germany, which together make up BauWatch, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

The transaction relates primarily to the provision of security solutions, it added.

No competition concerns found

The Commission explained that it cleared the deal after concluding it would not raise competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets or in vertically related markets — meaning they do not operate at different levels of the same supply chain.

The case was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12665.