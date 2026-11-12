NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte used a speech aboard the UK aircraft carrier HMS "Prince of Wales" in Oslo to thank service personnel and pay tribute to those who died on duty.

Rutte addressed the Atlantic Future Forum on 11 November, which was Remembrance Day, NATO informed on Thursday.

He also thanked those currently serving “across the Alliance.”

He described maritime security as important for trade, energy supplies and communications.

The North Atlantic was “the bridge that connects the two continents in our Alliance,” Rutte said, adding there was a need to “maintain our presence and strength across the ocean.”

Defence spending and support for Ukraine

European NATO allies and Canada are expected to invest more than $250 billion extra in “core defence” in 2025 and 2026 combined, Rutte said.

“Core defence” refers to direct spending on military capabilities and readiness.

Rutte also welcomed the UK’s announced commitment to spend 3% of GDP on defence by 2030, saying it would be “a credible path to 3.5% in GDP in core defence spending by 2035.”

He referred to ongoing support by NATO allies for Ukraine as Russia continues attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

During the visit, Rutte met Norway’s foreign minister, Espen Barth Eide.