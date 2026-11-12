Tilly Metz has been elected a Vice-President of the European Parliament after a vote by MEPs in Strasbourg.

Metz, a Luxembourg MEP from the Greens/European Free Alliance (Greens/EFA), won an absolute majority in the first round and was appointed the Parliament’s 11th Vice-President, the Parliament informed on Thursday.

She received 423 votes, while Bulgarian MEP Rada Laykova of ESN received 114, with 537 valid votes cast and 42 abstentions from 579 MEPs voting.

Metz replaces Romanian MEP Nicolae Ștefănuță, who stepped down after being elected co-chair of the Greens/EFA group.

How the Vice-President role is filled

A replacement Vice-President is elected to serve the remainder of their predecessor’s term, following the existing order of precedence, according to the European Parliament.

Under the Parliament’s rules, Vice-Presidents are elected by secret ballot and must secure an absolute majority of votes cast.

The European Parliament’s Bureau is made up of the President, 14 Vice-Presidents and five Quaestors, and it should broadly reflect the size of the political groups.