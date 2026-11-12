The value of agricultural output in the EU rose to a record €558.7 billion in 2025, up 4.8% from €532.9 billion in 2024.

Agricultural output covers the value of crops, animals and agricultural services, as well as certain goods and services produced by the sector, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

Costs linked to producing that output — goods and services used in the production process, known as intermediate consumption — increased by 1.8% to €309.1 billion in 2025.

Gross value added, a measure of the sector’s contribution to the economy after subtracting those input costs, rose 8.8% to €249.5 billion.

Just under half of the EU’s agricultural output value in 2025 came from crops at €273.2 billion (48.9%), while animals and animal products contributed €238.2 billion (42.6%).

Agricultural services and secondary activities made up the remaining €47.3 billion (8.5%).

Biggest rises in Romania, Czechia and Ireland

The value of crop output in 2025 was 1.6% higher than in 2024, while the value of animal output was 9.2% higher, Eurostat said.

Agricultural output values increased in 22 of the EU’s 27 countries in 2025, it added. The sharpest rise was in Romania at 13.6%, followed by increases of more than 10% in Czechia, Ireland, Estonia, Slovakia and Austria.

The value of agricultural output fell in Greece (– 2.9%) and Cyprus (– 1.8%), and also declined in Portugal, Finland and Malta by less than – 1.0%.